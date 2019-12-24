Epidemiology and Disease Control Division: Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) Weekly Bulletin (50th Epidemiological Week) - 22 December 2019

Highlights

Dengue: 27 cases of Dengue are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Rupandehi (6 cases), and Kathmandu (5 cases).

Malaria: Two cases of malaria are reported this week- One each from Morang and Kanchanpur.

Kala-azar: One case of Kala-azar is reported this week- case is from Bajura.

Scrub typhus: 14 cases of Scrub typhus are reported this week. The cases are from Kailali (2 cases), Syangja (2 cases) and Nawalparasi West (2 cases).

SARI: 284 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Morang (34 cases), Kailali (16 cases), and Sunsari (14 cases).