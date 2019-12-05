Epidemiology and Disease Control Division: Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) Weekly Bulletin (47th Epidemiological Week) - 1st December 2019
Highlights
Dengue: 147 cases of Dengue are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Rupandehi (37 cases), Kaski (18 cases), and Kathmandu (15 cases).
Malaria: Four Malaria cases are reported this week and cases are from Kanchanpur (3 cases) and one from Kailali.
Kala-azar: Four cases of Kala-azar reported this week. One each cases are from Siraha, Banke, Kalikot and Kanchanpur.
Scrub typhus: 33 cases of Scrub typhus are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Kailali (4 cases), Bardiya (3 cases), and Rupandehi (3 cases).
SARI: 278 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Morang (28 cases), Jhapa (27 cases), and Kailali (22 cases).