Epidemiology and Disease Control Division: Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) Weekly Bulletin (46th Epidemiological Week) - 24th November 2019

Highlights

Dengue: 237 cases of Dengue are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Rupandehi (51 cases), Kathmandu (30 cases), Lalitpur (17 cases), and Jhapa (11 cases).

Kala-azar: Two cases of Kala-azar reported this week. One each cases are from Dhanusha and Humla.

Scrub typhus: 62 cases of Scrub typhus are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Kailali (8 cases), Kathmandu (6 cases), and Rupandehi (5 cases).

SARI: 275 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Kailali (27 cases), Morang (26 cases), Jhapa (23 cases) and Palpa (13 cases).