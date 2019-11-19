Epidemiology and Disease Control Division: Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) Weekly Bulletin (45th Epidemiological Week) - 17th November 2019

Hightlights

Dengue: 339 cases of Dengue are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Rupandehi (90 cases), Kathmandu (90 cases), Lalitpur (62 cases), Kaski (30 cases), and Bhaktapur (17 cases).

Malaria: Two Malaria cases are reported this week and case each from Kathmandu and Kanchanpur.

Kala-azar: Four cases of Kala-azar reported this week. Two cases are from Kathmandu and one each from Rupandehi and Palpa.

Scrub typhus: 66 cases of Scrub typhus are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Kathmandu (17 cases), Rupandehi (16 cases), and Banke (13 cases).