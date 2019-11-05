Epidemiology and Disease Control Division: Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) Weekly Bulletin (43rd Epidemiological Week) - 3rd November 2019
Highlights
Dengue: 404 cases of Dengue are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Rupandehi (107 cases), Kathmandu (95 cases), Lalitpur (92 cases), Kaski (52 cases), and Bhaktapur (23 cases).
Malaria: One Malaria cases is reported this week and case is from Lalitpur.
Scrub typhus: 55 cases of Scrub typhus are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Kathmandu (15 cases), Banke (15 cases), and Rupandehi (12 cases).