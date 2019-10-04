Epidemiology and Disease Control Division: Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) Weekly Bulletin (38th Epidemiological Week) - 29 September 2019

Highlights

Dengue: 1531 cases of Dengue are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Kaski (333 cases), Rupandehi (272 cases), Kathmandu (271 cases), Lalitpur (127 cases), Bhaktapur (77 cases), Makwanpur (38 cases), Dang (32 cases) and Tanahun (30 cases).

Malaria: Six cases of Malaria are reported this week- two each from Siraha and Kanchanpur, and one each from Kailali and Morang.

Scrub typhus: 154 cases of Scrub typhus are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Dhading (27 cases), Kathmandu (19 cases), Rupandehi (16 cases), Palpa (10 cases) and Kailali (9 cases).