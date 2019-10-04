Epidemiology and Disease Control Division: Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) Weekly Bulletin (37th Epidemiological Week) - 22 September 2019

Highlights

Dengue: 1468 cases of Dengue are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Kaski (458 cases), Kathmandu (253 cases), Rupandehi (146 cases), Lalitpur (109 cases), Bhaktapur (92 cases), Chitwan (39 cases), Tanahun (32 cases) and Makwanpur (26 cases).

Malaria: Five cases of Malaria are reported this week- one each from Kathmandu, Saptari, Kailali, Rupandehi and Doti.

AGE: 216 cases of AGE are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Bhaktapur (28 cases), Kathmandu (22 cases), Dolakha (14 cases) and Kanchanpur (11 cases).

SARI: 135 cases of SARI are reported this week. One death from SARI is reported this week by Om hospital, Kathmandu and the case was from Kathmandu. The majority of these cases are from Lalitpur (14 cases), Morang (13 cases) and Rupandehi (7 cases).