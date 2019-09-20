20 Sep 2019

Epidemiology and Disease Control Division: Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) Weekly Bulletin (35th Epidemiological Week) - 8 September 2019

Report
from Government of Nepal
Published on 08 Sep 2019
Download PDF (904.74 KB)

The Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS)

Highlights

Dengue: 355 cases of Dengue are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Kaski (159 cases), Kathmandu (35 cases), Chitwan (23 cases), Makwanpur (22 cases), Morang (16 cases), Rupandehi (9 cases) and Sunsari (3 cases). One death from Dengue is reported this week by Grande International Hospital and the case was from Kathmandu.

Malaria: Five cases of Malaria are reported this week- one each from Kathmandu, Surkhet, Pyuthan, Bajura and Saptari.

AGE: 241 cases of AGE are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Bhaktapur (28 cases),
Kapilbastu (24 cases), Kathmandu (20 cases) and Kanchanpur (16 cases).

SARI: 148 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Lalitpur (14 cases), Morang (13 cases) and Rupandehi (7 cases)

