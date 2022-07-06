Epidemiology and Disease Control Division: Cholera Outbreak in Kathmandu Valley (3rd July 2022)

Highlights

As of 3 rd July 2022, a total of 17 cases of Cholera has been reported which is sporadic in occurrence.

Cholera was confirmed by stool culture in 10 cases, RDT in 5 case and hanging drop in 2 cases.

Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital (STIDH) reported 2 cases on 16 June, 1 case on 17 June, 1 cases on 19 June with an additional case on 21 June 2022. Two cases are residents of Bagbazaar, Kathmandu-28; 1 case is resident of Sanepa, Lalitpur-3; 1 case from Dilibazaar, Kathmandu and 1 case from Boratar, Balaju, Kathmandu-16.

On 20th June, Patan Academy of Health Sciences (PAHS) reported 1 microbiologically confirmed case of Cholera through EWARS, resident of Kapan, Budhanilkantha-10.

The first two cases reported from STIDH belonged to same family and household and worked in Dillibazar area in a furnishing shop. Initial field investigation conducted by joint team from Kathmandu DHO, Metropolitan, EDCD, DFTQC and WHO revealed using tap water for drinking purpose without boiling. Initial case investigation of other two cases revealed that source of drinking water was commercial jar water.

4 samples of stored tap, Jar and ground water from index case household and workplace found contamination with coliform

Till date, 1 patient is ongoing treatment at hospital and 2 cases are under investigation