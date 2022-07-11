Epidemiology and Disease Control Division: Cholera Outbreak in Kathmandu Valley (10th July 2022)

Highlights

• As of 10th July 2022, a total of 27 cases of Cholera has been reported • No new case detected in the last 24 hours • Cholera was confirmed by stool culture in 10 cases, 12 by RDT and hanging drop in 5 cases.

• Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital (STIDH) reported 2 cases on 16 June, 1 case on 17 June, 1 cases on 19 June with an additional case on 21 June 2022. Two cases are residents of Bagbazaar, Kathmandu-28; 1 case is resident of Sanepa, Lalitpur3; 1 case from Dilibazaar, Kathmandu and 1 case from Boratar, Balaju, Kathmandu-16.

• On 20th June, Patan Academy of Health Sciences (PAHS) reported 1 microbiologically confirmed case of Cholera through EWARS, resident of Kapan, Budhanilkantha-10.

• The first two cases reported from STIDH belonged to same family and household and worked in Dillibazar area in a furnishing shop. Initial field investigation conducted by joint team from Kathmandu DHO, Metropolitan, EDCD, DFTQC and WHO revealed using tap water for drinking purpose without boiling. Initial case investigation of other two cases revealed that source of drinking water was commercial jar water.

• 4 samples of stored tap, Jar and ground water from index case household and workplace found contamination with coliform

• Out of 62 water samples taken and tested jointly by DWSSM, EDCD, KUKL, 41 samples showed contamination with fecal E.coli.

• KVWSMB conducted spot test of Free Residual Chlorine (FRC) in 21 tankers and out of them, 10 were not detected with FRC.

• Out of 44 water sample tested, 10 tested for fecal E.coli in Kathmandu valley.