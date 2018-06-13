13 Jun 2018

Enhancing Flood Preparedness in Nepal

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 13 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (333.45 KB)

Monsoon-induced flooding occurs annually in Nepal, resulting in deaths; population displacement; and damage to crops, houses, and infrastructure. Although monsoon rainfall is vital for agricultural production, heavy rains also increase risks for vulnerable populations.

Since Fiscal Year 2014, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) has supported Practical Action to establish a flood early warning system, enhance emergency response capacity, increase community awareness, and facilitate collaboration between local and national government entities in Nepal’s flood-prone Kamala and Kankai river basins. In addition, Practical Action has facilitated private sector engagement with Nepali telecommunication companies to further disseminate flooding warnings through text message alerts.

In advance of the 2017 monsoon season, Practical Action supported flood drills in three vulnerable villages to enhance community preparedness and ensure effective use of early warning systems.

During the drills, communities rapidly mobilized response teams and relocated community members and their livestock to safe areas. Additionally, text alerts reached 80 percent of households in targeted areas. In the case of flooding, these text alerts will allow for the efficient transmission of lifesaving information.

“The drill taught us how we should always be prepared and demonstrated what actions will help our community when we have unexpected flooding,” an early warning leader in Milanbasti village reported.
During late July flooding, the community put this preparedness knowledge to use and, thanks to the alerts from Practical Action’s early warning system, the population evacuated safely and there were no casualties reported.

Communities continue to benefit from Practical Action’s support in advance of the 2018 monsoon season, with the organization supporting drills for 40 communities in June. By increasing awareness and leveraging private sector engagement, Practical Action is saving lives through preparedness in Nepal.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.