25 Jul 2019

Eight killed, four missing in separate landslides in Satyawati

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 24 Jul 2019 View Original

The landslides were triggered by heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning.

Madhav Aryal

Eight people died and four went missing in separate landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Satyawati Rural Municipality, Gulmi, on Tuesday morning.

According to the District Police Office, six people died in Birkhuna landslide and two others in Kasingthala. The four missing persons are from Bhirkuna and Singdi.

Until Tuesday evening, police had retrieved six bodies from the landslide debris. Prakash Bhattarai, a local, said the area is prone to more landslides, as the rain has yet to stop.

“Tuesday morning brought in heavy rainfall that triggered landslides. Locals and security personnel are making efforts to search for missing persons,” Bhattarai said.

The injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at Thulolumpek Health Post. Yadunath Paudel, chief district officer, said the District Disaster Management Committee has started relief and rescue works in the municipality.

“A team of security personnel and officials of the District Administration Office has reached the incident site to start rescue work,” said Paudel.

In total, 75 families of Satyawati-3 and 4 have been displaced by the landslides. Most of them are taking shelter at their neighbours’ houses.

Durga Taramu, a teacher of Siddha Basic School in Singdi, said the school building has been swept away by a landslide.

“The settlements are dense around the area where the landslides took place,” said Taramu. “If the rain continues, the settlements are at risk of further landslides. The area has to be evacuated immediately.”

Landslides have displaced 15 out of a total 35 families in Bhirkuna. Dilliraj Bhattarai, a ward member, said that since there are hardly any men in the villages, rescue and relief operations have been delayed.

“Most men have gone to India for jobs, leaving women and children behind,” said Bhattarai.

The incident site in Singdi is around 65 kilometres east of Tamghas, the district headquarters of Gulmi district.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.