Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) - Weekly Bulletin: Nepal (52nd Epidemiological Week 3 January 2021)

Highlights

261859 cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Nepal, of which 254494 cases have been recovered so far.

Of the reported cases, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) is the leading cause of morbidity in week 52.

Note: This bulletin includes data since January 2020 till date, including comparison of the same period last year.

Since May 2019, 36 new sentinel sites (including public hospitals, private hospitals, and medical colleges) were added and were gradually oriented and started reporting, thus increasing the number of reporting sites. The current number of sentinel sites is 118.

Morbidity

2. Acute Gastro-Enteritis (AGE) and Cholera

63 cases of AGE are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Dolakha (8 cases), Kapilbastu and Dhanusa (7 Cases), Morang (6 Cases), and Five cases from each Khotang and Rukum West districts.

239 cases of AGE were reported this week in 2019.

3. Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)

91 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Surkhet (12 cases), Rupandehi (11 cases), Dhankuta and Morang (8 cases) and Pyuthan (5 Cases).

261 cases of SARI were reported this week in 2019.

4. Malaria

Two case of malaria are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Bajura and Pyuthan (1 Cases).

Six case of malaria were reported this week in 2019.

5. Dengue

Two cases of dengue are reported this week from Kapilbastu.

7 cases of dengue were reported this week in 2019.

6. Kala-azar