Nepal
Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) - Weekly Bulletin: Nepal (51th Epidemiological Week 27 December 2020)
Highlights
258181 cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Nepal, of which 249863 cases have been recovered so far.
Of the reported cases, Acute Gastro-Enteritis (AGE) is the leading cause of morbidity in week 51.
Note: This bulletin includes data since January 2020 till date, including comparison of the same period last year.
Since May 2019, 36 new sentinel sites (including public hospitals, private hospitals, and medical colleges) were added and were gradually oriented and started reporting, thus increasing the number of reporting sites. The current number of sentinel sites is 118.
Morbidity
1. Acute Gastro-Enteritis (AGE) and Cholera
102 cases of AGE are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Dolakha, Kapilbastu and Okhaldhunga (9 cases), Khotang (8 cases), and Seven cases from each Rupandehi and Kailali districts.
198 cases of AGE were reported this week in 2019.
2. Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)
85 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Surkhet (14 cases), Morang ( 8 cases), Dolakha (6 cases) and five cases from each Rupandehi and Kailali districts.
259 cases of SARI were reported this week in 2019.
3. Malaria
Zero case of malaria was reported this week.
Two case of malaria were reported this week in 2019.
4. Dengue
One cases of dengue are reported this week from Baitadi.
12 cases of dengue were reported this week in 2019.
5. Kala-azar
Six case of kala-azar is reported this week. The majority of cases are from Okhaldhunga (5 cases), and one cases from Kailali.
Five case of kala-azar were reported this week in 2019.