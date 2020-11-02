Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) - Weekly Bulletin: Nepal (43rd Epidemiological Week, 1 November 2020)

Highlights

173567 cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Nepal, of which 134842 cases have been recovered so far.

Of the reported cases, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) is the leading cause of morbidity in week 43.

Note: This bulletin includes data since January 2020 till date, including comparison of the same period last year. Since May 2019, 36 new sentinel sites (including public hospitals, private hospitals, and medical colleges) were added and were gradually oriented and started reporting, thus increasing the number of reporting sites. The current number of sentinel sites is 118.

Morbidity

Acute Gastro-Enteritis (AGE) and Cholera

40 cases of AGE are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Okhaldhunga (10 cases), Rupandehi, Jumla, Dolakha (4 cases from each districts ), Kailali (3 cases)

153 cases of AGE were reported this week in 2019.

Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)

33 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Rupandehi (7 cases), Saptari and Ramechhap (4 cases from each district), Kathmandu and Nawalparasi West (3 cases from each districts).

250 cases of SARI were reported this week in 2019.

Malaria

No case of malaria is reported this week.

Five cases of malaria were reported this week in 2019.

Dengue

13 cases of dengue are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Banke (5 cases), Sindhuli and Sindhupalchok (2 cases from each districts).

641 cases of dengue were reported this week in 2019.

Kala-azar

One case of kala-azar is reported this week from Kailali.

Three case of kala-azar were reported this week in 2019.

Other diseases

Scrub typhus