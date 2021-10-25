Nepal
Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS)- Weekly Bulletin: Nepal (41st Epidemiological Week 24th October, 2021)
Attachments
Highlights
There was Cholera outbreak in Krishnanagar MN – 7, 8, 9 Kapilbastu district (4 Cases). 1092 cases of AGE (watery- diarrhea) and 4 deaths have been reported from Kapilbastu district; since, 18th Ashoj, 2078 (4th October, 2021). EDCD has mobilized the medical team along with the required medicine and logistics supplies to the affected area for the outbreak response, control and investigation.
809056 Cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Nepal, of which 787507 cases have been recovered so far.
Of the reported cases, Sever Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) is the leading cause of morbidity in week 41.
Note: This bulletin includes data since January 2021 till date, including comparison of the same period last year. Since, May 2019, 36 new sentinel sites (including public hospitals, private hospitals, and medical colleges) were added and were gradually oriented and started reporting, thus increasing the number of reporting sites. The current number of sentinel sites is 118.