Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS)- Weekly Bulletin: Nepal (41st Epidemiological Week 24th October, 2021)

There was Cholera outbreak in Krishnanagar MN – 7, 8, 9 Kapilbastu district (4 Cases). 1092 cases of AGE (watery- diarrhea) and 4 deaths have been reported from Kapilbastu district; since, 18th Ashoj, 2078 (4th October, 2021). EDCD has mobilized the medical team along with the required medicine and logistics supplies to the affected area for the outbreak response, control and investigation.