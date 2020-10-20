Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) - Weekly Bulletin: Nepal (41st Epidemiological Week, 18 October 2020)

Highlights

• 132246 cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Nepal, of which 92166 cases have been recovered so far.

• Of the reported cases, Acute Gastro-Enteritis (AGE) was the leading cause of morbidity in week 41.

Note: This bulletin includes data since January 2020 till date, including comparison of the same period last year.

Since May 2019, 36 new sentinel sites (including public hospitals, private hospitals, and medical colleges) were added and were gradually oriented and started reporting, thus increasing the number of reporting sites. The current number of sentinel sites is 118.

Morbidity

Acute Gastro-Enteritis (AGE) and Cholera

• 77 cases of AGE are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Kailali (9 cases), Jumla (8 cases), Mahottari (7 cases), Pyuthan, Okhaldhunga and Dolakha (5 cases from each districts), Kapilbastu (4 cases), Palpa and Dhanusa (3 cases from each districts).

• 220 cases of AGE were reported this week in 2019.

Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)

• 59 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Rupandehi (11 cases), Morang (7 cases), Kathmandu and Surkhet (5 cases from each districts) and Palpa (4 Cases).

• 232 cases of SARI were reported this week in 2019.

Malaria

• No case of malaria was reported this week.

• Three cases of malaria were reported this week in 2019.

Dengue

• 19 cases of dengue are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Doti (6 cases), Sindhuli (4 cases), Lamjung and Rupandehi (2 cases from each districts).

• 753 cases of dengue were reported this week in 2019.

Kala-azar

• One case of kala-azar was reported this week from Kailali.

• Three cases of kala-azar was reported this week in 2019.