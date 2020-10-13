Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) - Weekly Bulletin: Nepal (40th Epidemiological Week, 11 October 2020)

Note: This bulletin includes data since January 2020 till date, including comparison of the same period last year. Since May 2019, 36 new sentinel sites (including public hospitals, private hospitals, and medical colleges) were added and were gradually oriented and started reporting, thus increasing the number of reporting sites. The current number of sentinel sites is 118.

Morbidity

1. Acute Gastro-Enteritis (AGE) and Cholera

89 cases of AGE are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Kanchanpur (18 cases), Dhanusa and Kailali (10 cases), Kapilbastu (9 cases), Rupandehi (8 cases), Mahottari (4 cases), Okhaldhunga and Nawalparsi East (2 Cases).

141 cases of AGE were reported this week in 2019.

2. Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)

56 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Rupandehi (13 cases), Surkhet (7 cases), Kapilbastu, Jhapa, and Dang (3 cases from each districts).

242 cases of SARI were reported this week in 2019.

3. Malaria

One case of malaria was reported this week from Doti.

15 cases of malaria were reported this week in 2019.

4. Dengue

15 cases of dengue are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Kailali (3 cases), Surkhet and Achham (2 cases), Sindhuli and Kathmandu (1 case from each district).

1047 cases of dengue were reported this week in 2019.

5. Kala-azar