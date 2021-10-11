Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS)- Weekly Bulletin: Nepal (39th Epidemiological Week 10th October, 2021)

There was AGE (watery- diarrhea) outbreak in Krishnanagar MN - 3, 4, 8, 12, Kapilbastu district. Since, 18th Ashoj, 2078 (4 th October, 2021). 648 cases of AGE and 2 deaths have been reported from Kapilbastu district. EDCD has mobilized the medical team along with the required medicine and logistics supplies to the affected area for the outbreak response, control and investigation.