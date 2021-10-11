Nepal
Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS)- Weekly Bulletin: Nepal (39th Epidemiological Week 10th October, 2021)
Highlights
There was AGE (watery- diarrhea) outbreak in Krishnanagar MN - 3, 4, 8, 12, Kapilbastu district. Since, 18th Ashoj, 2078 (4 th October, 2021). 648 cases of AGE and 2 deaths have been reported from Kapilbastu district. EDCD has mobilized the medical team along with the required medicine and logistics supplies to the affected area for the outbreak response, control and investigation.
802198 Cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Nepal, of which 775943 cases have been recovered so far.
Of the reported cases, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) is the leading cause of morbidity in week 39.
Note: This bulletin includes data since January 2021 till date, including comparison of the same period last year. Since, May 2019, 36 new sentinel sites (including public hospitals, private hospitals, and medical colleges) were added and were gradually oriented and started reporting, thus increasing the number of reporting sites. The current number of sentinel sites is 118.