Highlights

• 998743 cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID19) have been confirmed in Nepal, of which 984413 cases have been recovered so far.

• Of the reported cases, Dengue is the leading cause of morbidity in week 35.

• The total cholera cases reported since date 16th June 2022 (2079/3/2) are 76 cases till date i.e., 9 th September 2022 (2079/4/24) with no deaths.