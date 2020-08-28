Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS) - Weekly Bulletin: Nepal (32th Epidemiological Week, 16 August 2020)

Highlights

26660 cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed so far in Nepal, of which 17335 cases have been discharged from the hospital.

Of the reported cases, acute gastro-enteritis was the leading cause of morbidity in week 32.

Note:This bulletin includes data since January 2020 till date, including comparison of the same period last year. Since May 2019, 36 new sentinel sites (including public hospitals, private hospitals, and medical colleges) were added and were gradually oriented and started reporting, thus increasing the number of reporting sites. The current number of sentinel sites is 118.