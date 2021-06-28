Nepal
Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS)- Weekly Bulletin: Nepal 24th Epidemiological Week 27th June, 2021)
Note: This bulletin includes data since January 2021 till date, including comparison of the same period last year.
Since, May 2019, 36 new sentinel sites (including public hospitals, private hospitals, and medical colleges) were added and were gradually oriented and started reporting, thus increasing the number of reporting sites. The current number of sentinel sites is 118.
1. Acute Gastro-Enteritis (AGE) and Cholera
53 cases of AGE are reported this week. Majority of these cases are from Okhaldhunga and Jumla (5 cases from each districts), Taplejung and Mahottari (4 Cases from each districts), Dhanusa and Kathmandu (3 Cases from each districts).
106 cases of AGE were reported this week in 2020.