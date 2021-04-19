Early Warning and Reporting System (EWARS)- Weekly Bulletin: Nepal (14th Epidemiological Week 18th April 2021)

Highlights

284673 cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Nepal, 275300 of which cases have been recovered so far.

Of the reported cases, Acute Gastro-Enteritis (AGE) is the leading cause of morbidity in week 14.

Note: This bulletin includes data since January 2021 till date, including comparison of the same period last year. Since, May 2019, 36 new sentinel sites (including public hospitals, private hospitals, and medical colleges) were added and were gradually oriented and started reporting, thus increasing the number of reporting sites. The current number of sentinel sites is 118