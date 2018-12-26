26 Dec 2018

DS wraps up research mission to Nepal to study the response to the tragic 2015 earthquakes

Report
from Displacement Solutions
Published on 02 Dec 2018

A three-person DS team has just completed a research mission to Nepal to examine the legal and policy responses to the 2015 earthquakes that struck the country, causing thousands of deaths and injuries, as well as massive destruction and damage to almost one million homes. DS worked closely with the DFID-supported Durable Solutions Project (http://www.durablesolutionsnepal.org) coordinated by the Czech NGO People in Need to explore what was done right in response to the quakes, and what might be improved in the future. A detailed report and recommendations will be issued in early 2019, and a film produced by Jon Staley of Youthworx Media outlining the key HLP issues arising in the context of the reconstruction will also be released at the same time. Check back in January for the report and latest DS film.

