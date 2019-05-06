06 May 2019

District panel allows landless quake victims to build houses

from The Kathmandu Post
PRATAP BISTA, HETAUDA

The District Coordination Committee has decided to allow the landless earthquake victims in Makwanpur to build new houses in their existing land plots.

A recent meeting of the committee lifted the ban on construction of new houses in the existing land after technicians said those areas were prone to natural disasters.

The decision means 632 landless quake victims, who were included in the housing reconstruction aid list, can now build new houses.

As the landless quake victims have been living in the public land for a long time, the committee decided against moving them from there, Chief District Officer Asman Tamang said. “So, we have allowed them to construct houses in the same land plots.”

The landless victims could not receive reconstruction aid due to lack of land ownership certificate. Birodh Khatiwada, a member of the House of Representatives, said that they have decided to allow landless victims to construct houses in the public land. “We will make a decision after assembling all the necessary documents.”

There are 1,338 households of landless squatters living in Makwanpur.

