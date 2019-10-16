16 Oct 2019

Disaster Risk Reduction in Nepal, Status Report (July 2019)

Report
from Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.88 MB)

Introduction

As a country with diverse typography, complex geology and highly varying climate, Nepal is exposed to many natural and human-induced hazards. In a global comparison, Nepal ranks 4th in terms of climate risk according to the Global Climate Risk Index which assesses the impacts of meteorological events in relation to economic losses and human fatalities (Eckstein, et al., 2019). Also, the country ranks 11th in terms of global risk for earthquake occurrence and impact (Maplecroft 2011, BCPR 2004 cited in MoHA 2015). The country is in top 20 of all the multi-hazard countries in the world.

Nepal’s population has surpassed 29 million people (Central Bureau of Statistics, 2018), of which almost 80% depend on agriculture-based livelihoods. Limited domestic economy, geographically dispersed, unconnected population, as well as diverse groups belonging to various castes contribute to the compounding social vulnerability to disasters. More than 80% of the population is exposed to the risk of natural hazards (MoHA, 2017), which include earthquakes, droughts, floods, landslides, extreme temperature, and glacier lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.