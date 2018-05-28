28 May 2018

Dhading DHO receives 39 newly-rebuilt health centres

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 27 May 2018 View Original

By HARIHAR SINGH RATHOuR, DHADING

May 27, 2018-Thirty-nine health facilities, which were destroyed in the Gorkha Earthquake, have been handed over to the District Health Office (DHO) in Dhading district after reconstruction.

Out of the total 53 health facilities in the district. 33 were destroyed and 13 damaged in the disaster. Various social organisations have been involved in the reconstruction of the quake-affected structures.

Health Care, one of the non-profit organisations, has already handed over seven health post buildings including those of Tipling and Jharlang in Ruby Valley. Another GIZ, a German

social organisation, also constructed 16 health post buildings and repaired three others before handing them over to the DHO. Other organisations, including Unicef, Nepal Red Cross Society, Children Home and World Vision Nepal also reconstructed the buildings and handed them to the DHO.

Senior Public Health Administrator Maheshwor Shrestha said the DHO is also rebuilding three health post structures in the district.

The rebuilt facilities have helped in recuperation of patients, including pregnant and postpartum mothers in the district, health workers said.

