13 Jun 2019

Dengue reported in Jhapa, Morang

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 13 Jun 2019 View Original

- BINU TIMSINA, BIRATNAGAR

After an alarming number of cases came to the fore in Dharan, dengue patients have been found in Morang and Jhapa districts as well.

According to the District Health Office, nine cases of dengue were found in Morang. Gyan Bahadur Basnet, chief of the DHO, said that the patients are from Sundar Haraicha, Urlabari, Belbari, Kerabari and Biratnagar Metropolis.

Likewise, three dengue patients have been reported in Jhapa recently. In total, 560 people have been diagnosed with dengue in Jhapa, Morang and Sunsari districts so far this year. As many as 368 people have been diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in Dharan alone.

The provincial governent has also requested the local administration to conduct a search and destroy campaign in the dengue affected areas.

Published: 13-06-2019 08:21

