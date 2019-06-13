Dengue reported in Jhapa, Morang

- BINU TIMSINA, BIRATNAGAR

After an alarming number of cases came to the fore in Dharan, dengue patients have been found in Morang and Jhapa districts as well.

According to the District Health Office, nine cases of dengue were found in Morang. Gyan Bahadur Basnet, chief of the DHO, said that the patients are from Sundar Haraicha, Urlabari, Belbari, Kerabari and Biratnagar Metropolis.

Likewise, three dengue patients have been reported in Jhapa recently. In total, 560 people have been diagnosed with dengue in Jhapa, Morang and Sunsari districts so far this year. As many as 368 people have been diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in Dharan alone.

The provincial governent has also requested the local administration to conduct a search and destroy campaign in the dengue affected areas.

Published: 13-06-2019 08:21