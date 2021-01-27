Demographic dividend

Never before have there been so many young people in Nepal. Never again is there likely to be such potential for economic and social progress. With falling fertility and mortality rates, leaving fewer dependents, the country has a one-time opportunity for rapid economic growth and stability. This demographic window of opportunity will only last for a few more decades. How we encourage young people to be actively involved and meaningfully contribute to the development of the country and how we meet their needs and aspirations will define our common future as we embark on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Too many young people, especially from poor, rural, marginalized, excluded and high-risk groups, are unable to fully participate in society. To prepare for the future leaving no one behind, there is a need to provide the right opportunities and to empower them to achieve their full potential. This includes empowering them to claim their rights and fulfill their responsibilities towards their society, giving them a chance to participate in decisions affecting their lives, encouraging them to contribute and creating an enabling environment where human rights can be enjoyed and responsibilities can be shared.