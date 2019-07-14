Death toll from rain-induced floods and landslide reaches 43

Death toll from floods and landslides triggered by the continuous heavy rainfall since Friday has reached 43 until 9 PM on saturday, according to the latest bulletin published by Nepal Police.

Twenty four people have gone missing, 20 have been injured and 1104 people have been rescued across the country.

5 people died each in Lalitpur and Bhojpur districts, 4 in Makwanpur, three people each in Kathmandu, Khotang, Okhaldhunga and Kavre districts, two people each in Dhading, Jhapa and Sinduli, and one person each in Palpa, Parsa, Ramechhap, Illam, Sunsari, Bara, Rauthat, Siraha, Dhanusha, Chitwan and Dolpa.

Out of 43 people who lost their lives, 18 are women and 25 are men.

Four people in Makwanpur, 3 in Dhankuta two each in Kavre, Bhojpur, Sunsari and Sindhuli and one person each in Khotang, Dhading, Chitwan, Dolakha and Ramechhap have been injured.

Six people in Sindhuli, 3 each in Ilam and Morang and one person each in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Panchthar, Jhapa, Udayapur, Sunsari, Parsa, Mahottari, Rautahat, Siraha, Dhanusha and Dhading have gone missing.

The Nepal Army and police have been deployed in every disaster-hit area to carry out rescue operations.

Meanwhile, 1104 people, 500 people in Mahottari, 200 in Rautahat, 185 in Kathmandu, 100 in Sarlahi, 70 in Sindhuli, 25 in Saptari, 10 in Udayapur, 8 in Lalitpur, 2 in Siraha and one person each in Bhaktapur, Sunsari, Makwanpur and Khotang, have been rescued across the county as per the latest bulletin published by Nepal Police.

(The story has been updated.)

Published: 13-07-2019 14:24