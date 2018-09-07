07 Sep 2018

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 7 September 2018 - Nepal

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 07 Sep 2018 View Original

(excerpt)

Nepal

Our colleagues in the Department of Political Affairs informed us that they marked the official closing today of its Nepal Liaison Office, that was established in 2011 following the closure of United Nations Mission in Nepal. For the past two decades, the United Nations has accompanied the Nepali Government and Nepali leaders on the county’s pathway to peace, including the 2006 Comprehensive Peace Agreement. Nepal’s homegrown and nationally owned peace process reached an important milestone following the adoption of an inclusive and democratic Constitution in 2015 and completion of three-tier elections in 2017. The United Nations is committed to continue to work with Nepali political leaders and civil society on consolidating the peace agenda, including on broader human rights and development goals, towards a future of sustained peace and prosperity.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.