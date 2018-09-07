Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 7 September 2018 - Nepal

(excerpt)

Nepal

Our colleagues in the Department of Political Affairs informed us that they marked the official closing today of its Nepal Liaison Office, that was established in 2011 following the closure of United Nations Mission in Nepal. For the past two decades, the United Nations has accompanied the Nepali Government and Nepali leaders on the county’s pathway to peace, including the 2006 Comprehensive Peace Agreement. Nepal’s homegrown and nationally owned peace process reached an important milestone following the adoption of an inclusive and democratic Constitution in 2015 and completion of three-tier elections in 2017. The United Nations is committed to continue to work with Nepali political leaders and civil society on consolidating the peace agenda, including on broader human rights and development goals, towards a future of sustained peace and prosperity.