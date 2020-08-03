Covid19: Nepal Response Situation Report No. XVIII, as of 3 August, 2020

• The districts with COVID-19 positive cases has now decreased to 72 from 77, with 57 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), age group of 91 per cent COVID-19 cases ranged from 11 to 50; 86 per cent cases are men (MoHP).

• Most of the lockdown restrictions have been lifted on 22 July 2020 with few exceptions; places or institutions with potential for high intensity transmission (schools, colleges, seminars, training, workshops, cinema hall, party palace, dance bar, swimming pool, religious places, etc.) will remain closed until next directive; long route buses, domestic and international airport will resume from 17 August 2020.

• With the increase of COVID-19 positive cases after lifting the lockdown; the Government of Nepal (GoN) has come up with new plans including complete restriction to the entry of the passengers and vehicles to the Kathmandu Valley from 7PM in the evening to 7AM next morning; GoN has also urged senior citizens above the age of 60 and the children below 12 not to come out of their houses to avoid the risk of coronavirus infection. Non- essential services have been shut in some parts of Dhanusa, Parsa, Saptari, Sunsari, Banke and Morang Districts in the Southern Nepal.

• In an interview with GoN owned newspaper Gorakhapatra, Dr. Jos Vandelaer, WHO Representative in Nepal said that Nepal should prepare for the worst.

• The fourth phase of rescue flights has begun in a bid to repatriate the Nepalese Nationals stranded in foreign countries. The rescue flights started from 31 July will continue until 8 August to repatriate Nepalese people facing tough time in different countries due to COVID- 19 pandemic.