Covid19: Nepal Response Situation Report No. XIII, As of 29 June, 2020

• The COVID-19 positive cases has spread to all 77 districts of Nepal, with 29 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), age group of 90 per cent COVID-19 cases ranged from 11 to 50; 91 per cent cases are men.

• The country lock-down starting on 24 March, 2020 has eased from 15 June, 2020 with limited services open.

The flights are suspended until 5 July, 2020.

• In a message on 29 June on the occasion of the National Paddy Day, the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli said that it was necessary to concentrate on production growth of agricultural products by maintaining balance between the soil and crops. PM Oli also urged for maximum utilisation of lands without keeping them barren and farming for the best outputs • Child rights activists have shown concern about the establishment of quarantine facilities in schools for long. They have demanded the removal of quarantine facilities from schools saying that it would have psychological impact on students (Virtual Discussion,

Community School Management Committee Federation, 28 June).

• The Ministry of Home Aairs (MoHA) has issued a circular to make it mandatory for people entering Kathmandu from outside to be under home quarantine for 14 days. The Ministry has directed the Chief District Officers of all the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley to enforce the decision.

• The MoHP is yet to finalise the guideline on COVID-19 test at private laboratories, although it decided to allow private labs to test people for COVID-19 two weeks ago. As a result, no private lab in the country has begun the test so far.

• The Supreme Court (SC) on 24 June sought a reply from the Prime Minister over the failure of the Government of Nepal (GoN) to implement the order of the apex court issued in relation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. A single bench of Justice Anil Kumar Sinha summoned the PM, the Prime Minister's Office and MoHA on the failure to implement the orders of the apex court.

• Monsoon has become active across the country, with at least 26 deaths recorded because of floods and landslides in the past four weeks (Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal, until 29 June 2020, GoN).

• The MoHP has released the interim guidance on Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection in the context of COVID-19 aiming to reduce transmission of COVID-19 from an infected to non-infected person via regularly used convenience materials (WHO, Situation Updates #10, 24 June 2020).

• Including the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku, COVID-19 lab test services through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) has been expanded to 23 other institutions across the country (MoHP Press Brief_26 June).

• Following the criticism of senior leaders including former Prime Minsters wearing coronavirus ‘removing card’ during the Nepal Communist Party’s Standing Committee Meeting; the MoHP has confirmed that no such card has been found and GoN has not approved any such card (Press Briefing, MoHP, 27 June).