Covid19: Nepal Response Situation Report No. XI, As of 15 June, 2020

The districts with COVID-19 positive cases has increased to 73, out of 77 with 19 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), age group of 90 per cent COVID-19 cases ranged from 11 to 50.

The country lock-down started on 24 March, 2020, have eased from 15 June, 2020 with limited services. The flights are suspended until 5 July, 2020.

The Ministry of Federal Affairs and Local Development (MoFAGA) has released a notice regarding the opening of Government Offices in two shifts from 8 AM to 6 PM starting 15 June 2020.

The Government of Nepal (GoN) has decided to facilitate the return of Nepalese nationals stranded abroad. As per the decision, 25,000 Nepalese will be repatriated on a priority basis in the first phase. (Nepal COVID-19, Cluster Update #11, UN Nepal).

All private offices including I/NGOs are resuming their operation from 15 June after the GoN relaxed the lockdown in 83 days; maintaining preventive health security measures, based on the protocol designed by the offices themselves.

According to a study conducted on the Impact of COVID-19, 1 out of 10 HHs have reported a loss of livelihood and 3 out of 10 HHs a reduction in income. Income reduction was relatively more common in Province 5, Sudurpaschim Province, and Province 2, while loss of livelihood was more common in Province 5, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim Province (Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, World Food Programme, Australian Aid).

The MoHP has published a Public Health Standard Protocol for COVID-19 pandemic and the management of lockdown on 12 June 2020.

Considering that many Private Schools have started on-line sessions, the GoN has started classes from 15 June 2020 through Radio and Television for the benefit of all students across the country.

A woman, who was staying at a quarantine facility in Kailali District, was allegedly gang-raped on 13 June night; by three volunteers at the quarantine facility. The accused have been detained.

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the mental health of people, triggering new issues while exacerbating existing ones, say public health experts. During the first 74 days of lockdown, 1,227 people in Nepal have ended their own lives compared to the annual data of 5,785 last year. (Nepal Police)

The GoN is having a cash crunch to manage its immediate liabilities due to a heavy fall in revenue collection during the nationwide lockdown that has almost stagnated businesses activities in the country. (Finance Minister at the Federal Parliament, 14 June, 2020).

The Social Welfare Council of Nepal has released a notice requesting all the I/NGOs to start supporting in quarantine centres.

The MoHP has established RT-PCR testing facility for COVID-19 in one more centre, bringing the total of laboratories to 21 with centres covering all seven provinces. (MoHP, #126 14 June, 2020)