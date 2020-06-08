Covid19: Nepal Response Situation Report No. X, As of 8 June, 2020

• The total number of districts with COVID-19 positive cases has increased to 71 out of 77 with 14 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health, age group of 90 per cent COVID-19 cases ranged from 11 to 50.

• On 30 May, the Government of Nepal (GoN) announced an extension to the nationwide lockdown until 14 June 2020.

The country lock-down started on 24 March, 2020. The ights are suspended until 30 June, 2020.

• A cabinet meeting held on 4 June entrusted the COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee with the responsibility to prepare a detailed modality to ease the ongoing lockdown.

• The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on 3 June has decided to recommend to the GoN to declare a state of public health emergency as the number of active COVID-19 cases has exceeded 2,000.

• The new guideline for Monsoon Preparedness have been prepared for this season, considering the COVID-19 emergency. (Nepal Logistics Cluster Meeting, 5 June)

• Water Aid Nepal highlighted on the need for sanitary workers to be recognised as key essential workers, to be provided basic protection and training, given the hazards that come with their job. (Position Paper on "PPE to Sanitary Workers)

• An issue paper released by CANSA "Make Climate Action Integral to Nepal COVID-19 Recovery Plan" has suggested the GoN to take the climate policy approaches with COVID-19 recovery and building resilience to withstand the future crisis, with a high priority.

• The MoHP has approved the "National Testing Guidelines for COVID-19" on 2 June with three major objectives: (i) standardise laboratory testing criteria for SARS-CoV-2; (ii) facilitate and ensure common understanding on COVID-19 laboratory testing; and (iii) ensure rational use of the laboratory resources in order to contain COVID-19 spread.

• The Ministry of Federal Aairs and General Administration (MOFAGA), has developed a Planning Framework for the identication of immediate needs in the context of COVID-19; to support the Local Governments in developing Policy, Plans, programmes for the coming scal year • The Nutrition cluster has planned to endorse Nutrition in emergency response plans (COVID-19 and Monsoon) for the all the Provinces (Nutrition Cluster Meeting, 29 May).

• New analysis from Save the Children and UNICEF reveals that without urgent action, the number of children living in poor households across low- and middle-income countries including Nepal could increase by 15 per cent, to reach 672 million. (UNICEF, Save the Children, Joint Press Release, June 1, 2020)

• The Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizen has developed an Action Plan on "Improving the situation and addressing the impact of women, children, person with disability and senior citizens due to COVID-19 and mobilising the social organisations". The Action Plan, among others, has the objective to request the I/NGOs to prepare immediate, short-term and long-term programmes to support government policy and programmes.

• Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, air passenger and cargo services have been severely disrupted. To address the impact of the pandemic, the International Civil Aviation Organization has published ‘Take-o: Guidance for Air Travel through the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis’. (WHO, SitRep #137, 5 June, 2020)

• The WHO-HQ published a new operational guidance on maintaining essential health services, which provides recommendations for practical actions that countries can take at all level to reorganize and safely maintain access to high-quality, essential health services during the pandemic.

• Members of the Provincial Assembly in Sudurpaschim have demanded that the federal government stop RDT for coronavirus citing the method’s low reliability.

• Following the High-Level Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 decision on 29 May, as many as 194 Nepalese from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Myanmar arrived home on 5 June on ights operated by the governments of the respective countries.