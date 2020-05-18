Covid19: Nepal Response Situation Report No. VII, As of 18 May, 2020, Banke, Bardia, Kailali, Kanchanpur,Doti, Achham, Dailekh, Dhading and Gorkha

• Nepal has recorded 2 deaths as a result of COVID-19 Infection. The first case of death was of 29-year-old woman, and the second was that of 25-year-old man. The total number of districts with COVID-19 positive cases has increased to 31.

• The country lock-down started on 24 March, 2020; continues until 2 June, 2020. The flights are suspended until 31 May, 2020. The borders with India and China are closed until further notice.

• Considering the increasing cases of COVID-19, the Government of Nepal (GoN) has adopted a strict measure, invalidating all the vehicle passes issued before (date) for travelling from one district to the other. In case of emergency, only the Chief District Ocer (CDO) has the authority to issue the pass to travel within the district, and upon the approval of the Ministry of Home Aairs for vehicles entering Kathmandu.

• As COVID-19 continues to weaken the health system, an estimated 4,000 children could die in Nepal in the next six months, UN agency warns. UNICEF says it fears that without urgent action, the number of children dying before their fifth birthdays is going to increase for the first time in decades. (UNICEF, Press Note, May 13, 2020)

• The GoN announced its policies and programmes for this fiscal year on 15 May, prioritising farm activities as a major employment generating sector, following the COVID-19 crisis. The upcoming budget scheduled to be presented on 28 May will be based on these policies and programmes.

• The quarantines across country are poorly managed with no basic facilities including drinking water, nutritious food and safe space for women, news reports say.

• A 50-beded CORONA Special Hospital has been established in Dhangadhi, Sudurpaschim Province, following the daily rise in national COVID-19 tally.

• The Cash Coordination Group (CCG) has developed operational guidelines for cash and voucher assistance in the COVID-19 crisis and shared to wider stakeholders.

• The United Nations Report also highlighted the lack of proper basic facilities in the quarantine, with limited psychosocial counselling or recreational activities (79% of the respondents say NO), limited safe space for women or provision to handle GBV cases, located far away from the health centres, unavailability of menstrual hygiene facilities (51%) and inadequate disability sensitive toilets (73%) (United Nations, Quarantine Assessment Report, 27 April, 2020, 908 sites in 66 districts were assessed).

• According to the latest United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) report, three in every five employees of both formal and informal micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nepal have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 pandemic (Rapid Assessment of Socio-Economic Impact of COVID-19 in Nepal, UNDP).

• The women and Social Development Committee within the Parliament had a meeting on 14 May, discussing on the potential collaboration of the GoN with the I/NGOs in Nepal, so that the I/NGOs are able to work more eectively supporting this situation. The recommendations were sent to the high level commission.

• Although preventive measures to lessen the spread of COVID-19 are being adopted by the GoN, unauthorised entry are continuing at the borders, thereby increasing the risk of COVID-19 in Banke, Nepalgunj. Hundreds of Nepalese workers are sent from India by railways to Nepal-India borders, due to which,flow of Nepalese migrant workers making a stealthy entry has spiked in border areas.

• Including the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku, COVID-19 lab test services through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) has been expanded to 19 other institutions across the country, with at least one laboratory in each Province. (SITREP #98_MoHP_17 May,2020)

• A total of 95 Nepalese have died from COVID-19 in the foreign land as of 16 May, 2020. According to the Health Committee under the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), 63 Nepalese have died in the UK, 15 in the USA, 6 in the UAE, Saudi Arabia 2 and 1 each in Ireland, Japan, Turkey, Netherlands, Bahrain and Sweden.