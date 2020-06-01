Covid19: Nepal Response Situation Report No. IX, As of 1 June, 2020

• In the past one week, the number of COVID-19 infection cases has risen by almost three times; with at least 8 deaths. The total number of districts with COVID-19 positive cases has increased to 59.

According to the Ministry of Health, age group of 90% COVID-19 cases ranged from 11 to 50.

• On 30 May, the Government of Nepal (GoN) announced an extension to the nationwide lockdown until 14 June 2020. The country lock-down started on 24 March, 2020. The flights are suspended until 30 June, 2020.

• The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) have urged the GoN to change the modality of lockdown, allowing businesses and markets to gradually operate (Press Release, 1 June, 2020, FNCCI).

• Hospitals are demanding PCR test results before admitting patients. Doctors say that hospitals must balance the desire to protect their staff with the need to provide critical care to patients.

• The flow of Nepalese migrant workers has spiked in border areas posing challenges in managing the quarantines. The news reports highlight that the available quarantine centres are poorly managed with no basic facilities including drinking water, nutritious food and safe space for women. Over 56,000 Nepalese have returned from India via two major border points in the last two weeks.

• 56 new mothers died during Nepal lockdown, 60,000 pregnant women got deprived of healthcare: The lawmakers have expressed their concerns in the parliament on 31 May over the lack of effective maternity and infant childcare services during the lockdown.

• With an objective to provide emergency services to women, children, Person with disability (PwDs) and senior citizens; and prevent potential violence and discrimination against them, the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens has developed an action plan to address the problems that may arise during the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

• A meeting of the High-Level Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 held on 29 May, made the decision to bring back Nepalese stranded in different countries based on ‘the priority of emergency’.

• On 28 May, the GoN presented a NPR 1,474 billion (approx. USD 12.5 billion) national budget for the fiscal year 2020/21, broadly focusing on COVID-19 response and recovery (UN Nepal, Update 9). NPR 90.69 billion (USD 746 Million approx..) is allocated for the health sector; this is around 32 per cent more than what was allocated in the previous fiscal year.

• The Tribhuvan International Airport has prepared all necessary guidelines for the resumption of domestic flights amid coronavirus lockdown in the country. Necessary structures have been prepared at TIA so that the distance between the passengers is maintained and there is no congestion.