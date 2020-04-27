Covid19: Nepal Response Situation Report No. IV, As of April 27, 2020, Banke, Bardia, Kailali, Kanchanpur, Doti and Dailekh

NEPAL HIGHLIGHTS

• The country lock-down started on 24thMarch, 2020; continues until 7 th May, 2020. The flights are suspended until 15th May, 2020. The borders with India and China are closed until further notice.

• The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all 77 District Administration Offices across the country to strictly implement the lockdown restrictions.

• The Government of Nepal (GoN) has formed a Task Force under the High-Level Coordination Committee (HLCC) led by the Chief Secretary, who will define new modality for lockdown and suggest to HLCC.

• Following the guideline issued by the Ministry of Health on the minimum standards of the laboratory for COVID-19 testing, the private laboratories will also be able to test COVID-19.

• Including the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku, COVID-19 lab test services through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) has been expanded to 16 other institutions across the country, with at least one laboratory in each Province. (Daily Update_MoHP_27 April, 2020 https://covid19.mohp.gov.np/#/).

• Rape and cases of domestic violence has increased during lockdown. According to Nepal Police, in the last 33 days (until April 25), at least 120 girls and women have reported rape cases, 197 people have committed suicide, and 129 other cases of domestic violence reported (Nepal Police Headquarter).

• Nepal Red Cross Society is providing Psychological First Aid through the phone calls and social media. As of 26th April 2020, 274 people have benefited with the service. Psychological First Aid is a method of helping people in distress so that they feel calm and supported to cope better with the current situation.

Similarly, in order to avert a possible crisis of blood during the lockdown, Red Cross is reaching out to the donors for collection. (Nepal Red Cross Society _ SITRep #61 #April 26, 2020).

• Humanitarian Accountability and Monitoring Initiative (HAMI), issuing a statement has urged the GoN to prepare short-term, mid-term and long-term plans to tackle COVID-19, including providing cash grants to all those who are in dire need, bailout packages for businesses and unleash economic stimulus package that includes social assistance to the people who have lost their jobs among others.

• World Food Programme has warned that a widespread food insecurity is likely as 4.6 million Nepalese are food-insecure, and 10% have severe need (Nepal COVID-19: Food Security & Vulnerability Update, WFP Nepal Office).

• AIN considers Cash Based Programming as one of the most relevant approach to fulfill the minimum requirement of the people or families living in poverty. It prevents the spread of COVID-19, eases the logistic challenges in the time of lockdown, strengthens the local economy, and provides opportunities to people to buy food of their choice. (AIN, Civil Society Policy Update, March-April 2020).

• On 27th April, AIN and NGO Federation of Nepal have jointly submitted a letter to the Secretary of Ministry of Finance, requesting for a policy framework allowing cash transfer for COVID-19 affected vulnerable population.

• The Cash Coordination Group (CCG-Chair, Nepal Red Cross Society & Co-Chair, DCA), along with the Minimum Expenditures Basket (MEB) sub-working group led by WFP has proposed NPR 90 per person per day transfer value to cover the essential needs (food and non-food items).

• In the COVID-19 health emergency, a number of gendered impacts have emerged including exacerbated burdens of unpaid care work on women and girls, specific needs of women healthcare workers as women constitute 54% of the workers in the health and social sectors in Nepal and are on the frontlines of the response, increasing gender-based violence (GBV) and protection risks.