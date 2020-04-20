Covid19: Nepal Response Situation Report No. III, As of April 20, 2020, Banke, Bardia, Kailali, Kanchanpur, Doti and Dailekh

0 Death

31 Confirmed positive cases

4 Recovered cases

111 Persons in Isolation

8,414 Persons tested for COVID-19

5,180 Persons in quarantine

Source https://covid19.mohp.gov.np/#/ (as of April 20, 2020)

• The country lock-down started on March 24th, 2020; continues until 27th April, 2020. The flights are suspended until 30th April, 2020. The border with India and China is closed until further notice.

• The Prime Minster of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli has said that the country would continue the lockdown as the primary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic, while adopting tighter measures.

• Including the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku, COVID-19 lab test services through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) has been expanded to 14 other institutions across the country.

• The Government of Nepal (GoN) is preparing to mobilise faculty members, and students of Community Medicine/Public Health for the response (SitRep #70 #April 19, 2020 CoVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP)). • The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MOFAGA) has appointed focal persons for seven provinces to look into the issues of those affected by the lockdown esp. poor, daily wage labours.

• The GoN has sent a team of 34 doctors to Sudur Paschim Province to stem the spread of COVID-19 with the rise in the risk of COVID-19 in this Region.

• Rape and cases of domestic violence has increased during lockdown, according to media reports quoting the police sources. The 21 days’ reports (until April 13) during lockdown say, at least 86 girls and women have reported rape cases, and 72 other cases of domestic violence.

• Nepal looks at its tough times ahead as World Bank predicts a growth rate between 1.5 and 2.8 per cent. The government had targeted a growth rate of 8.5 per cent for this fiscal year; however, the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown have adversely affected the target.

• The GoN has started preparing for engaging the youths losing employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic in entrepreneurship within the country itself (Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies).

• As the country is in its fourth week of lockdown, WFP has warned that a widespread food insecurity is likely as 4.6 million Nepalese are food-insecure, and 10% have severe need (Nepal COVID-19: Food Security & Vulnerability Update, WFP Nepal Office).

• In order to avert a possible crisis of blood during the lockdown, Red Cross is reaching out to the donors for collection. Donors are transported to the blood bank if blood donors want to donate the blood. All donors are screened for fever before obtaining blood. District chapters are coordinating for partition of ambulance as per the policy of GoN (Nepal Red Cross Society _ SITRep #55 #April 19, 2020).

• The Supreme Court has issued an interim order to the GoN, telling it to repatriate Nepalese facing hardship in meeting their basic needs followed by a latest order (April 16) to rescue and repatriate the Nepalese who are at risk abroad.

• Social Welfare Council (SWC) has approved DCA’s proposal to re-allocate certain percentage from its approved five-year project for the COVID-19 response. The support (medical items, and food items/relief materials) will be provided to 6 districts of Sudurpashim, Karnali and Province 5 with an approximate budget of USD 180, 800 (NPR. 21,700,000).

• On 20th April, the National Planning Commission, SWC and the AIN members had a joint meeting to discuss on various challenges AIN members are facing, the cooperation and support being seeked from the GoN, and the position of the GoN on the same. The major discussions held were on the urgency and need of CASH Based Programming, understanding on one-door policy, social protection systems, health facilities strengthening, importance of economic recovery and easing the mobility for responses, among others.

• The Cash Coordination Group (CCG-Chair, Nepal Red Cross Society & Co-Chair, DCA), has developed technical guidance for cash and voucher Assistance (CVA) for COVID-19. CCG along with Minimum Expenditures Basket (MEB) sub-working group led by WFP has proposed NPR 90 per person per day transfer value to cover the essential needs (food and non-food items).

• CCG has also suggested the Chair and Co-Chair to lead the discussion with MOFAGA to develop a clear direction and collective guidance on CVA for COVID-19 response, which is in progress.