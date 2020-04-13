Covid19: Nepal Response Situation Report No. II, As of April 13, 2020, Banke, Bardia, Kailali, Kanchanpur, Doti and Dailekh

0 Death

14 Confirm positive cases

103 Person in Isolation

5,691 Persons tested for COVID-19

7,166 Persons in quarantine

Source https://covid19.mohp.gov.np/#/ (as of April 13, 2020)

• Nepal has entered the second stage of coronavirus transmission as the first locally transmitted case has been identified in the Far Western Region on 4th April, 2020.

• The country lock-down started on 24th March, 2020 continues until 15th April, 2020.

• The flights are suspended until 30th April, 2020.

• Expansion of laboratory service: In addition to National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku, lab test through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) has started and is functional in 13 institutions of all seven Provinces (in 52 out of 77 districts) through Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) https://covid19.mohp.gov.np/#/covidMap.

• Patients of chronic ailments cannot afford to avoid hospitals, but they’re afraid of catching COVID-19.

Fears have been exacerbated by news that healthcare workers are forced to work without proper protection, which puts them and patients both at risk of infection.

• Cases of domestic violence has increased during lockdown issues raised by media and women HR activists;

DCA is exploring this situation from its working areas too.

• The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has introduced a new app “Hamro Swasthya”, which provides all the updated information on COVID-19 to public, offers possibility of self-assessment by individuals on the symptoms, and helps relevant authorities to act fast when cases in red zone are identified. So far, 15,687 people have self-assessed using this app and the Ministry’s web portal, of which, 219 are in red zone. The government has started contacting them for further test.

• Nepal looks at its tough times ahead as World Bank predicts a growth rate between 1.5 and 2.8 per cent.

The government had targeted a growth rate of 8.5 per cent for this fiscal year; however, the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown have adversely affected the target.

• Central Bank announces relief measures for businesses affected by COVID-19. Nepal Rastra Bank has rescheduled loan repayments and will prioritise refinance facilities for small and medium-scale industries.

• The Supreme Court has issued an interim order to the government, telling it to repatriate Nepalese facing hardship in meeting their basic needs abroad in the wake of the global coronavirus crisis.

• The Social Welfare Council (SWC) has asked all the INGOs to submit proposals for COVID-19 response activities, with the reallocation of up to 20 per cent of their approved budget for various ongoing projects.

• The Association of International NGOs (AIN) is in close contact with the relevant government authorities including SWC, seeking clear guidance for INGOs to support the nation in this difficult situation, and has been circulating all the relevant information in the fast pace.