Covid19: Nepal Covid 19 and Flood Response Situation Report No.XXVI, as of 28 September 2020

National Context:

The districts with COVID-19 active positive cases are 72 out of 77, with 481 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), age group of 86 per cent COVID-19 cases ranged from 11 to 50; 73 per cent cases are men.

The Government of Nepal (GoN) has lifted most of the lockdown from 17 September 2020; places or institutions with potential for high intensity transmission (schools, colleges, seminars, trainings, workshops, cinema hall, party palace, dance bar, swimming pool, religious places, etc.) will remain closed until further notice.

According to the MoHP, more than 50 per cent of the COVID-19 patients are staying in home isolation in Nepal.

The MoHP has prioritised home isolation over hospitals for the asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID-19 patients owing to the burden to hospitals and health care system.

A total of 55 designated COVID-19 laboratories are now functional in the country, of which 40 are government and 15 are private (MoHP, SITREP #231).

Amid fears that jailbirds across Nepal are at high risk of COVID-19 infection, the constitutional human rights watchdog, Nepal Human Rights Commission, says it is monitoring prisons in the country (News Report, NHRC Statement).

Nepal’s Ambassador to Qatar demands 4 repatriation flights per day. Participating in a meeting of the Industry,

Commerce, Labour, and Consumer Interest Committee in the House of Representatives virtually from Doha, the Ambassador said chartered flights only would not be sufficient for Nepalese waiting to come back home.

The number of children living in multi-dimensional poverty has soared to approximately 1.2 billion due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis published by UNICEF and Save the Children.

The MoHP has recommended the government to enforce lockdown measures if the number of active cases of COVID-19 surpasses 25,000 (MoHP media briefing).