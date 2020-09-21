Covid19: Nepal Covid 19 and Flood Response Situation Report No.XXV, as of 21 September 2020

National Context:

The districts with COVID-19 active positive cases are 70 out of 77, with 427 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), age group of 86 per cent COVID-19 cases ranged from 11 to 50; 76 per cent cases are men.

The Government of Nepal (GoN) has lifted most of the lockdown from 17 September 2020, allowing local and long route buses travel across the country, resumption of restaurants, hotels, shops; and domestic flights from 21 September; however, they will have to follow the MoHP health and safety guidelines. The places or institutions with potential for high intensity transmission (schools, colleges, trainings, cinema hall, party palace, religious places, etc.) will remain closed.

The COVID-19 pandemic threatens hard-won gains in health and education over the past decade, especially in the poorest countries, a new World Bank Group analysis finds. The World Bank Group’s 2020 Human Capital Index shows that pre-pandemic, most countries have made steady progress in building human capital of children, with the biggest strides made in low-income countries including Nepal (World Bank).

In the past six months since the announcement of the COVID-19 Insurance, the product has undergone multiple amendments creating confusion among the insured.

The final amendment to the COVID Insurance provisions was made on 14 September reducing the payment amount to NPR. 25,000 for those getting treatment in home isolation and NPR. 75,000 for those who are admitted to a hospital just covering the cost of medicines and treatment. Initially, the insurance companies had provision to provide NPR. 100,000 if infected with COVID-19.

The participants in the webinar on the ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Women and Initiatives taken by NWC and Nepal Police in Addressing Gender Based Violence Issues’ conducted by National Women Commission, stressed that women and children are highly affected by the COVID -19 pandemic.