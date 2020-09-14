Covid19: Nepal Covid 19 and Flood Response Situation Report No.XXIV, as of 14 September 2020

National Context:

The districts with COVID-19 active positive cases are 72 out of 77, with 360 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), age group of 86 per cent COVID-19 cases ranged from 11 to 50; 76 per cent cases are men.

The MoHP, on 3 September had directed district administrations to impose prohibitory orders in districts where active COVID-19 cases were more than 500 and enforce lockdown in those districts where active cases were 200 or more (MoHP Media Briefing, 3 Sept, 2020).

The prohibitory order in Kathmandu Valley has been eased with limited restrictions for a week starting 9 September to 16 September, 2020. According to the new rule, private vehicles, and public vehicles with 16+ seat capacity can ply on the odd-even rationing. Shops, and malls and other institutions except schools and cinema halls will open on hourly basis and alternate days; restaurants can offer take away services.

The MoHP reduced the cost of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 by NPR 2,400. The cost of PCR test has been lowered to NPR 2,000

The GoN on 30 August has extended the suspension on long-route transportation, domestic flights and the operation of schools until 16 September 2020.

The Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, instructed the MoHP, concerned bodies and mental health experts to prepare immediate plan to tackle with the psychosocial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Immigration (DoI) has resumed visa services for foreign nationals from 13 September, 2020.

According to the DoI, visas will be regulated without any late fees and penalties till 27 September.

Tourism entrepreneurs say, the Tourism Industry will take at least five years to revive (Virtual conference, The Society of Economic Journalists Nepal, 8 September, 2020).