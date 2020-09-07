Covid19: Nepal Covid 19 and Flood Response Situation Report No.XXIII, as of 7 September 2020

National Context

• The COVID-19 active positive cases have now increased to all 77 districts, with 300 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), age group of 86 per cent COVID-19 cases ranged from 11 to 50; 80 per cent cases are men.

• Following the increase in COVID-19 positive cases, the Government of Nepal (GoN) through District Administration Offces has enforced partial and complete prohibitory orders. Of the 48 districts, 35 have imposed lockdowns throughout the district including Kathmandu Valley while 13 have gone for partial orders.

• The GoN on 30 August has extended the suspension on long-route transportation, domestic flights and the operation of schools until 16 September 2020.

• The ongoing prohibitory order in Kathmandu Valley is valid until mid night of 9 September 2020.

• The country’s insurance regulator, Beema Samiti (Insurance Board), has revised its rule on COVID-19 insurance recently. As per the revised criteria for claiming the payment for COVID-19 insurance, the person should have been tested positive for the virus at a lab operating under the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).

• The MoHP, on 3 September had directed district administrations to impose prohibitory orders in districts where active COVID cases were more than 500 and enforce lockdown in those districts where active cases were 200 or more (MoHP Media Briefing, 3 Sept, 2020).

• The GoN and the World Bank on 4 September signed a financing agreement for an additional grant of USD10.85 million to the School Sector Development Programme (SSDP) to maintain access to basic education and continued learning for children amid the COVID-19 crisis (Press Brief, World Bank).