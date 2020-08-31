Covid19: Nepal Covid 19 and Flood Response Situation Report No.XXII, as of 31 August 2020

National Context

• The COVID-19 active positive cases have now increased to all 77 districts, and Nepal recorded the highest single-day fatalities attributed to COVID-19 with 14 deaths, taking the toll to 221. According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), age group of 86 per cent COVID-19 cases ranged from 11 to 50; 80 per cent cases are men.

• Following the increase of COVID-19 positive cases, the Government of Nepal (GoN) through District Administration Oces has enforced partial and complete prohibitory orders. Of the 48 districts, 35 have imposed lockdowns throughout the district including Kathmandu Valley while 13 have gone for partial orders in specific area of local units .

• The government has decided to postpone the testing of vaccines against the COVID-19, which were under trial. Decision to this effect was taken on the basis of consultations with the experts. However, research regarding the reliability of the vaccines will continue.

• The government on 30 August has extended the suspension on long-route transportation, domestic flights and the operation of schools until 16 September 2020.

• The government has decided to decrease the fee for polymerase chain reaction test by NPR 1,100 per test. From now on, a PCR test will be conducted for a maximum of NPR 4,400, instead of the earlier fee of NPR 5,500 per test (Press Brief, 31 August, MoHP)

• With the addition of four more laboratories, i.e. one in Doti District of Sudurpaschhim Province, two in Kathmandu District and one in Chitwan District of Bagmati Province, a total of 44 designated COVID-19 testing laboratories are now functional in the country, of which 33 are government and 11 are private laboratories (WHO Nepal, SITREP #19, 26 Aug 2020).

• The international flights that are scheduled to resume its service from 1 September, 2020, will only be allowed to carry Nepalese passengers and representatives of diplomatic missions, the United Nations and development partners, with restrictions. The daily arrivals, have been capped at 800 individuals.