COVID-19 Situation Update #6, 09 to 22 August 2021 (Issue date: 26 August 2021)

Most of the hospitals in the valley are seeing a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms.

Accoriding to the Director of Patan Academy of Health Sciences the flow of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the valley indicates that the infection will increase in the valley.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has directed Chief District Officers of all the 77 districts to prepare by all means to tackle the possible catastrophic situation triggered by the third wave of COVID-19.

The Delta variant, first found in India in December last year, has been the most prevalent among Nepalese.

50% of households in Nepal have lost their source of income, with most of them not in receipt of any form of assistance and one-third of the population reporting a shortage of basic needs like food, medicines, cooking fuel etc.