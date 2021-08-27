Nepal
COVID-19 Situation Update #6, 09 to 22 August 2021 (Issue date: 26 August 2021)
CONTEXT:
Most of the hospitals in the valley are seeing a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms.
Accoriding to the Director of Patan Academy of Health Sciences the flow of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the valley indicates that the infection will increase in the valley.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has directed Chief District Officers of all the 77 districts to prepare by all means to tackle the possible catastrophic situation triggered by the third wave of COVID-19.
The Delta variant, first found in India in December last year, has been the most prevalent among Nepalese.
50% of households in Nepal have lost their source of income, with most of them not in receipt of any form of assistance and one-third of the population reporting a shortage of basic needs like food, medicines, cooking fuel etc.
The pandemic has also negatively impacted the education sector in Nepal, where around 7 million students from 36,000 schools and around 500,000 from university level have had their education interrupted due to lockdown.
VACCINATION:
According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Population, 15.61% of the total population have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 11.21% have been fully vaccinated (as of 22-August).
Nepal is the second country globally to have completed agreements with GAVI to procure 4 million doses of Moderna vaccines, financed by the World Bank, through the COVAX cost-share option. Delivery of these vaccines is expected to start by March 2022 and will contribute to Nepal’s goal to vaccinate at least 72 percent of its population, as well as children 12-17 years of age for whom the Moderna vaccine is deemed safe and effective.
After an international appeal by the government of Nepal for vaccines, Japan donated 1.6 million AstraZeneca shots and neighbouring Bhutan sent another 230,000. Those who had received the first dose of Indian-made AstraZeneca shot, Covishield, in March started receiving the second dose since 9th August.
The Association of International NGOs (AIN) also supported in member organisations’ staff and family members get vaccinated during the period.