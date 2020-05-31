COVID-19 Nepal: Preparedness and Response Plan

The COVID-19 pandemic is having far reaching impacts, well beyond the health crisis and needs, with the most severe impacts experienced in the poorest countries and those most vulnerable to humanitarian crises including natural disasters, such as Nepal. To date, the outbreak in Nepal has been relatively limited with 603 confirmed cases as of 24 May 2020. The Government of Nepal is leading the response to the outbreak in Nepal but, as in many countries, capacities are stretched, and international solidarity is required.

The Government of Nepal has developed the Health Sector Emergency Response Plan and different institutions within the Government are working together to ensure that preparedness and response plans are ready to mitigate the effects of the measures put in place to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Government-led clusters have been activated, and international partners in-country are working closely with Government counterparts to provide support where required. While the health system is being strengthened to respond to the public health emergency, and given that the impacts of COVID-19 are wider than health, the clusters are working to mitigate the impact on broader service delivery and to ensure service continuity in key sectors is maintained throughout the outbreak and the recovery period. This includes support to education services, and the provision of water, sanitation and food assistance where needed.