31 Oct 2019

Construction of integrated settlement for quake-hit people in Laprak to be completed within two months

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original

The NRNA had signed an agreement with the NRA to build 573 houses for the quake displaced families at Gupsipakha with facilities such as running water and solar panels for electricity.

Hariram Uprety

Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) plans to complete the construction of an integrated settlement for earthquake-displaced families of Laprak, Gorkha, within two months.

The NRNA had started the construction of the settlement for 573 families in November 2016.

Though the plan was to complete the project within eight months, the project was delayed owing to geographical remoteness, harsh weather and poor road condition to transport construction materials, according to the NRNA representatives.

The NRNA has extended the project deadline time and again.

Kumar Pant, president at the NRNA, said that they have been coordinating with the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) to complete the construction work.

“We will find out the details of remaining works within a week and complete the construction work of the settlement within two months,” Pant said.

Santa Bahadur Gurung, chairman of Darche Rural Municipality, said that NRNA has to construct the settlement as per the agreement.

The NRNA had signed an agreement with the NRA to build 573 houses for the quake displaced families at Gupsipakha with facilities such as running water and solar panels for electricity. The site is about 30 minutes’ walk from the old settlement of Laprak which was destroyed by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on April 2015.

Gupsipakha was chosen for resettlement of the quake-displaced families after geologists declared the old settlement uninhabitable.

The NRNA also plans to build a school, a health post and a Gurung museum at the site that spans over 18 hectares of land.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.