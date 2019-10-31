Construction of integrated settlement for quake-hit people in Laprak to be completed within two months

The NRNA had signed an agreement with the NRA to build 573 houses for the quake displaced families at Gupsipakha with facilities such as running water and solar panels for electricity.

Hariram Uprety

Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) plans to complete the construction of an integrated settlement for earthquake-displaced families of Laprak, Gorkha, within two months.

The NRNA had started the construction of the settlement for 573 families in November 2016.

Though the plan was to complete the project within eight months, the project was delayed owing to geographical remoteness, harsh weather and poor road condition to transport construction materials, according to the NRNA representatives.

The NRNA has extended the project deadline time and again.

Kumar Pant, president at the NRNA, said that they have been coordinating with the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) to complete the construction work.

“We will find out the details of remaining works within a week and complete the construction work of the settlement within two months,” Pant said.

Santa Bahadur Gurung, chairman of Darche Rural Municipality, said that NRNA has to construct the settlement as per the agreement.

The NRNA had signed an agreement with the NRA to build 573 houses for the quake displaced families at Gupsipakha with facilities such as running water and solar panels for electricity. The site is about 30 minutes’ walk from the old settlement of Laprak which was destroyed by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on April 2015.

Gupsipakha was chosen for resettlement of the quake-displaced families after geologists declared the old settlement uninhabitable.

The NRNA also plans to build a school, a health post and a Gurung museum at the site that spans over 18 hectares of land.