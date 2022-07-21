Climate resilience planning in mountainous regions in Nepal (June 2022)

Key messages

Municipalities are key players in climate action and can make significant contributions to Nepal’s mitigation, adaptation and disaster risk reduction efforts.

Rapidly urbanising Nepalese cities and towns need to prepare dedicated resilience strategies to address climate change impacts and challenges.

The constitutional transformation of the country from a unitary to a federal structure has provided municipalities with greater opportunities to integrate climate and disaster planning into their annual plans.

Local governments are facing several challenges in undertaking climate action due to lack of technical capacity among municipal staff, limited financial allocations and lack of clarity about the role of government agencies in supporting climate action.