Children on Policy & Budget - Review of Federal and Provincial Government (1, 2, Bagmati & Sudurpaschhim) Policy and Budget FY 2077/78 (July 2020 – June 2021)

About the Review:

This document is prepared based on the review of policies/programmes and budget of the federal and provincial government from child related programmme planning and budgeting perspective. The document consolidates the highlights of federal and provincial Government including 1,2, Bagmati and Sudurpaschhim provinces from the lenses of child rights. Since the document is just an overview of policies/programmes and the budget of federal and provincial government hence, the document might not cover entire plan and budget of the respective government.

Major Highlights

Federal Government Priorities:

The scholarship program will be continued by providing scholarships to the Endangered and disabled children, martyr’s children, hardworking students, including 26 lakh students will be provided scholarship in total of Rs. 2 billion 70 crores.

In the upcoming year, 1,800 school building construction, 38 branch college building reconstruction, 2,520 classrooms, 1000 science labs, libraries, computer labs will be constructed and budget has been estimated to complete the work.

National strategy on children will be prepared and implemented. With the cooperation and coordination of the state and local level, the rescue and protection of the children who are helpless or helpless on the streets due to the death of their parents or guardians will be rescued and protected

Within two years of time frame, 2 lakhs, 70 thousand children will be admitted in the schools, and Government ensures that all the school going children are attending the school. The program “Bring and retain children in school” will be made more effective and compulsory so that the students can at least complete their secondary level education.

The nationwide 671 local level wards would be declared as full vaccinated ward. The government will be providing full vaccination on all the remaining wards on the upcoming years.

Within two years, the streets are planned to be free from the street children and with no beggars.

Provincial Government Priorities:

Sudurpaschim Province provisioned insurance policy for new born girl child to ensure better health for a girl in current FY budget speech. Likewise special programs including school enrollment program will be conducted to ensure access to school for all the children who are in out-of-school and the province will be declared a fully literate province in collaboration with the federal and local government.

Bagmati province prioritized on "One Secondary School, One Nurse" program to provide services such as health care, child health promotion, reproductive and sexual health counseling in community schools

Bagmati Province presented a plan for safe fencing, playground, clean drinking water and green school construction, strengthening of community schools and community campuses have been completed to meaningfully adopt the slogan "Quality Educational Infrastructure, Basis of Prosperity of the State" in Bagmati province.

Province 2 highlighted Safe Daughter Campaign, ending violence against children, Prevention and Domestic Violence Programs will be conducted in collaboration with the police, local schools and schools.

Province 2 presented a plan for the campaign to make the province child marriage free by 2025 will be continued through the “a]6L arfp, a]6L k9fp” Let the daughter survive and read ".

Insurance program will be implemented for running income generating programs as well as for daughters. A street children Free State will be declared by rescuing, protecting, rehabilitating and reuniting street children. About 25,000 girls in the province under the scheme will be benefitted through this scheme in Province 2.

Province 1 plan for the continuation of campaign to make the province child marriage free by 2025 through the "Independent Daughter Program for Prosperous Province “;d[4 k|b]zsf nflu cfTdlge{/ 5f]/L sfo{qmd”_. Campaign entitled, ‘Province Government with the Children,

The Future Leaders “eljiosf s0f{wf/, afnafnLsf;Fu k|b]z ;/sf/’ will be launched in close coordination with the local government as a part of making the province child friendly province.

A street child Free State will be declared by rescuing, protecting, rehabilitating and reuniting the children involved in street labor.